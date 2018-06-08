New York Mets

The Mets Police
Metsteamstore_2018-jun-07

Mets Police Morning Laziness: the Subway Series is the worst, here’s why

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Before I gave up going to games I had given up going to Subway Series games.  The Subway Series brings out the worst of both fanbases.  Everything you hate about Yankees fans, and everything you hate about the wires Mets fans will be..

Tweets