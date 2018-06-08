New York Mets

Mets minor league pitcher Laffey gives up 14 runs, retires.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Laffey had a disastrous start Wednesday for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. Over three innings, Laffey allowed 14 total runs — 12 were earned. That was too many runs for Laffey. Shortly after the start, the 33-year-old decided to hang up his cleats. Source:

