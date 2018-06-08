New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
Ff_2279511_full

New York Mets: Mets won’t trade deGrom or Syndergaard to the Yankees

by: Alex Jordan Fansided: Empire Writes Back 8m

As the Subway series gets underway on Friday, there have been talks about a New York Mets-New York Yankees trade. However, it isn't going to happen. On May...

Tweets