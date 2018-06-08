New York Mets
Let’s catch up on the St. Lucie Mets Boy Scout uniforms
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The St. Lucie Mets are always trying something. Some things don’t work as well as others. Here are their latest Boy Scout uniforms plus some camo. Remember, fans, these Boy Scout jerseys are up for auction! Just text “METS” to 79230 for more information..
