New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-957523088

Mets place Familia on DL with shoulder soreness

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 19m

The New York Mets placed reliever Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness and recalled right-hander Jacob Rhame from Triple-A, the team announced Friday.More to come.

