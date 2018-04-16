New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets place Jeurys Familia on DL, send Yoenis Cespedes to play in Trenton

The Mets placed Jeurys Familia on the 10-day DL with a sore shoulder. Yoenis Céspedes will play a minor league rehabilitation game Friday in Trenton.

