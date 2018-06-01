New York Mets
WATCH: Stephen Colbert brings puppies, rides Segway at Citi Field
by: John Munson | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 13s
Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert brought the Late Show to Citi Field for the start of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.
Blogger / Podcaster
One of my favorite things to watch: https://t.co/ugiFowAwvI@michaelgbaron Is SOMEBODY on this damn team ever going to DO SOMETHING??????????Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom may legitimately pitch 9 innings of one-run ball (none earned) and still not get a win. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
deGrom is due up 2nd in bottom of eighth.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mesoraco strikes out. He hit into a DP last at-bat ... Meanwhile, Matt Harvey is getting knocked around tonight for the Reds.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @powellnyt: To even consider trading deGrom, who the Mets control for 2 more years, is inane and a spectacular self-indictment… https://t.co/VBR0twZI8OBeat Writer / Columnist
