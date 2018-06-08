New York Mets

Gardner homer leads Yanks over Mets 4-1 as Tanaka gets hurt

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Mets 4-1. The Yankees lost pitcher Masahiro Tanaka to hamstring problems. The Mets lost their seventh in a row.

