Gardner homer leads Yanks over Mets 4-1 as Tanaka gets hurt (Jun 08, 2018)

NEW YORK (AP) Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom on an eighth-inning changeup, and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Mets 4-1 Friday night in the Subway Series opener after losing Masahiro Tanaka to hamstring problems...

