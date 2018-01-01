New York Mets

Yankees take Subway Series opener, hand Mets 7th straight loss

by: The Associated Press The Score 7m

NEW YORK (AP) Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom on an eighth-inning changeup, and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Mets 4-1 Friday night in the Subway Series opener after losing Masahiro Tanaka to hamstring problems...

