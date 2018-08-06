New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Yankees 4, Mets 1 (6/8/18)

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 1m

On a night when home runs were to the fore, the Mets couldn’t manage one when they needed it. Jacob deGrom and Masahiro Tanaka hooked up in a classic pitching duel, getting strikeouts and dou…

