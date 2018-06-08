New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-08-at-7.54.19-pm

Sterling or Scully: rating Gary Cohen’s Subway Series Friday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Gonna get right to it. THIS.  Gary, THIS. THIS is why you will make the Hall of Fame. Everything I have been looking for out of you is THIS. ? @You_Found_Nimmo #LGM pic.twitter.com/QDuTHSGN31 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 8, 2018 No track. No wall. No...

Tweets