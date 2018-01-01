New York Mets
Mets' Cespedes uncertain his return will help struggling offense
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is planning on return for the series against the Braves on Tuesday, but isn't sure his power bat entering the Mets' struggling lineup will help the team bust out of its slump.
