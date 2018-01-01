New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets' Cespedes uncertain his return will help struggling offense

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is planning on return for the series against the Braves on Tuesday, but isn't sure his power bat entering the Mets' struggling lineup will help the team bust out of its slump.

Tweets