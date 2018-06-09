New York Mets

The New York Times
09yankees1-print-facebookjumbo

Yankees 4, Mets 1: Yankees Win Opener Against the Mets, as Masahiro Tanaka Scores a Painful Run

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 2m

Tanaka, forced to bat and run the bases in the interleague game, had to leave after he strained his legs while scoring in the sixth inning.

Tweets