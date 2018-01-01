New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-953960506

Injured Cespedes not confident in Mets' chances with recent struggles

by: Jason Wilson The Score 1m

Yoenis Cespedes is inching toward his long-awaited return to the New York Mets' lineup. For Cespedes, however, it may be too little too late.Out since May 13 with a right hip flexor strain, the outfielder has taken live batting practice and has run the...

Tweets