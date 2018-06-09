New York Mets
Jacob, We're Sorry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
The ledger will show that Jacob deGrom lost Friday’s game to the Yankees. Jacob deGrom will show you that he lost Friday’s game to the Yankees. All of us watching know better. I’m…
