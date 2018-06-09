New York Mets

New York Post
Flores

Yoenis Cespedes not the only righty bat about to return to Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

The Mets have a right-handed bat besides Yoenis Cespedes’ nearing a return. Wilmer Flores continues to take batting practice and is likely facing a “pretty quick” return, according to manager

Tweets