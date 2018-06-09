New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: At least the Mets sucked in under 2.5 hours!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

SLACKISH REACTION:  The Mets are SIX games under .500 and 7.5 back.  So that’s 16 games under 500 since the streak but at least Dom Smith knows never to be late again.  Oh yeah and we lost Familia to the DL and Thor can’t pitch.  And I used a we, I know..

Tweets