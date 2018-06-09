New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: At least the Mets sucked in under 2.5 hours!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
SLACKISH REACTION: The Mets are SIX games under .500 and 7.5 back. So that’s 16 games under 500 since the streak but at least Dom Smith knows never to be late again. Oh yeah and we lost Familia to the DL and Thor can’t pitch. And I used a we, I know..
By the time voting ends, Nimmo could pass a bunch of stars. #LGM https://t.co/GXVsJLLcb6Blogger / Podcaster
ICYMI: the latest to land on the disabled list is Jeurys Familia. (He's not talking, either, as more and more Mets… https://t.co/cwncGpcxyDBeat Writer / Columnist
"We have to keep trying to learn from our mistakes." Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets' offense a sign of life Friday, bu… https://t.co/Nw93jlcPXzBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets honored Staff Sergeant Thomas Mandia of the United States Air Force during last night’s game presented by… https://t.co/X9dpD38rH4TV / Radio Network
People constantly complained about the way Cespedes goes about his biz and actually floated notion the Mets were b… https://t.co/NDzotxjuUqBeat Writer / Columnist
"He's had no margin for error all year. Those aren't easy circumstances to pitch in." https://t.co/nF4nKsiVkBBeat Writer / Columnist
