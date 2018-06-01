New York Mets
Selfless DeGrom Takes Blame For Loss, Despite No Offense Again
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
Jacob deGrom, one of the Mets lone bright spots in 2018, put it all on the table for New York again on Friday, and was slapped with a tough luck loss, his first of the season.It wasn't the fir
