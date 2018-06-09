New York Mets

The Mets Police
Jimbojoker38_2018-may-31

You own these Mets jerseys: McEwing and Jeffries

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

From last week. I sat behind the greatest “you own this Mets jersey” duo of all time:@metspolice pic.twitter.com/nICRtE36WW — Jim Brunetti (@jimbojoker38) June 1, 2018 Mets Police Morning Laziness: At least the Mets sucked in under 2.5 hours!...

Tweets