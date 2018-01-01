New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cool Dads Stephen Colbert And Patrick Wilson Deliver Surprisingly Earnest National Anthem Performance
by: Chris Thompson — Deadspin 3m
You will be forgiven if you look at the seemingly random pairing of Stephen Colbert and Patrick Wilson lining up to perform the national anthem at a Mets game and think “whuh?” Because, like, whuh? A comedian talk show host and the Insidious guy? Turns...
Tweets
-
Belmont fashion show hopefuls. I am hopeless.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Remember... A) how Mickey struggled at first but now we won the World Series (B) the Mets wasted 2.5 years with M… https://t.co/PTZ1Im667hBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SopanDeb: **NEW**: In a lengthy (and remarkable) interview with Kyrie Irving, he repeatedly questioned whether the Earth is f… https://t.co/vIQ1eqjO4WBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Horse Racing Kills is out front at Belmont protesting the event. The seersuckered mass that walks by them does not… https://t.co/r5p8np0xAhBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets & Star Wars Podcast #86: The Mets signed Krennic? https://t.co/MtCV8LJYvLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Notes on the #Nationals, #Mets, #Phillies and #Braves https://t.co/lGDxjljgN4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets