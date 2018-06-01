New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Ink First Round Pick Jarred Kelenic

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 56s

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag, the Mets have agreed to terms with first round pick Jarred Kelenic. FanRag's Robert Murray adds that he is likely to receive a bonus of around $5 million.Kel

Tweets