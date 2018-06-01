New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Nelson%252bmompierre

Mets Pick #29 - C – Nelson Mompierre – St. Thomas Univ.

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

Mets Pick #29 –    C – Nelson Mompierre – St. Thomas Univ. NYFS –            C Nelson Mompierre - R/R, 9/26/95 - St Thomas U...

Tweets