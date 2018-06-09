New York Mets

USA Today
Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Masahiro Tanaka was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees, a day after the pitcher strained both hamstrings running the bases during the Subway Series opener against the Mets

