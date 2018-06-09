New York Mets

Call To The Pen
661697136

New York Mets: Remembering Bobby Valentine’s 1999 ejection and hilarious return to the dugout

by: Jacob Chatfield Fansided: Call To The Pen 2m

New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine was ejected 19 years ago to the day and returned to his dugout with a fake mustache and sunglasses. June 9, 1999. The...

Tweets