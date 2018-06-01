New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Expect Flores to Return For Upcoming Road Trip

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

As per Matt Ehalt of The Record, the New York Mets are expecting Wilmer Flores to return from the disabled list during the team's upcoming road trip.Flores, 26, has been on the DL since May 28

Tweets