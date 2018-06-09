New York Mets

Yoenis Cespedes yanked from rehab game with quad issue

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Yoenis Cespedes’ comeback is again on hold. The Mets outfielder left his minor-league rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton at Trenton on Saturday with tightness in his right quadriceps,

