New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes exits rehab game with right quad tightness
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Cespedes will be reevaluated tomorrow after the setback
Tweets
-
Unless the Mets rally in the ninth, they will have lost 6 straight Subway Series games. ... Not much of a rivalry w… https://t.co/T8QbNmDGBvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattDunnSNY: Here’s the thing about those of you chanting “Yankees suck,” at Citi Field right now - They don’t.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ericsslater: The disparity in talent between the Yankees and Mets is night and day. Embarrassing and sad that Mets ownership does not care about winning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s the thing about those of you chanting “Yankees suck,” at Citi Field right now - They don’t.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @EddiearBX: @NYPost_Brazille @Metstradamus You would think the GM that graduated two Ivy league colleges would be the better oneBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coincidentally, Monday also marks the start of "No Hope Week" for the Mets. But how can you contain an event like that to just one week?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets