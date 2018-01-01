Tight quad sidelines Cespedes during rehab game

New York Mets

by: Bradford Doolittle

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have his right quad reevaluated on Sunday after tightness forced him to leave a rehabilitation appearance with Double-A Binghamton on Saturday. Cespedes is recovering from a hip injury.

