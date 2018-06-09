New York Mets

Fox Sports


Judge HR in 8th sends Yankees over slumping Mets 4-3 (Jun 09, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 41s

NEW YORK (AP) Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees won a game of home run derby, beating the Mets 4-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory in the Subway Series.

