New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Michael-conforto

Report: Mets may send down Michael Conforto for minor-league stint

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 2m

Michael Conforto could be going from All-Star last season to minor-leaguer this season. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the New York Mets are considering sending the 25-year-old outfielder down to the minor leagues to work on..

Tweets