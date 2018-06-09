New York Mets

USA Today
Judge HR in 8th sends Yankees over slumping Mets 4-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 24s

Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees won a game of home run derby, beating the Mets 4-3 for their sixth straight victory in the Subway Series

