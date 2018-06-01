New York Mets

Mets Merized
MMO Game Recap: Mets Lose To Yankees 4-3 Despite Early Lead

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets (27-34) were defeated by the New York Yankees (42-18) by a score of 4-3 Saturday night at Citi Field. This was the Mets 9th-straight loss, and their tenth straight at Citi Field.

