New York Mets

New York Post
Anthony_swarzak

Anthony Swarzak learns what it means to belong to Mets bullpen

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 8s

Anthony Swarzak was welcomed back to Citi Field earlier this week. Saturday night, he officially became a member of the Mets’ bullpen. After missing more than two months with an oblique injury, the

Tweets