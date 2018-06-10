New York Mets

Youthful Yankees go for sweep of skidding Mets (Jun 10, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 3m

NEW YORK -- The only thing standing between the New York Mets and co-ownership of the worst homestand in team history is the best pitcher on the hottest team in baseball.

