New York Mets

The Mets Police
Unknown-2

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I hereby declare the season over.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

SLACKISH REACTION: I don’t know what to say as it’s just going to be the same thing again including the specifics of not running The Virus for Bruce in the 9th. I don’t know man, I don’t know. I guess I could jump up and down the Mets are 8.5 games...

Tweets