New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes not in the lineup for Sunday's rehab game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will be re-evaluated on Sunday after he suffered tightness in his right quad during a rehab game on Saturday night.
Tweets
-
Tim Teufel took part a Play Ball clinic for kids in Queens yesterday. https://t.co/Hx2kL2AficOfficial Team Account
-
both Kintzler and Strasburg go on disabled list for Nats. They have bullpen depth but rotation could become a need at deadlineBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The best fight wasn't in the ring https://t.co/1sO2JxpihnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sterling or Scully: How did Joe Davis do on Saturday Night’s Mets game? https://t.co/6Yp4x0XOn0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jaseidler: Anyways Loaisiga is 95-97 with big natural cut and the party piece is a two plane breaker 82-84 that he’s manipulat… https://t.co/BzUvv9K8syBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Source: David Peterson Promoted to St.Lucie Mets https://t.co/m80fBwepjq #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets