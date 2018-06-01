New York Mets

Mets Merized

Source: David Peterson Promoted to St.Lucie Mets

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 31s

A source tells Michael Mayer of MMO that the Mets have promoted the team's first-round pick from the 2017 MLB Draft, David Peterson, to the St. Lucie Mets, the organization's high-A affiliate.

