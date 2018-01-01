New York Mets
Mets send Cespedes to Port St. Lucie to continue rehab assignment
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
The Mets will send outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to resume his rehab after he left Saturday's rehab game with tightness in his right quad.
