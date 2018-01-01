New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Cespedes to St. Lucie; no timetable for return
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 8m
The Mets will send outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to Port St. Lucie, Florida, to resume his rehab after he left Saturday's rehab game with tightness in his right quad.
Tweets
-
Brandon Crawford sure looks different these daysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After targeting a Tuesday return to @Mets' lineup, Yoenis Cespedes now heads to Port St. Lucie following latest set… https://t.co/XTa6Uy4lqfNewspaper / Magazine
-
Good talking to you Kim!Enjoyed my convo on @WFAN660 today with @Ackert_NYDN about the @Mets. ⬇️ Thank you, Kristie! https://t.co/vkP84xslXABeat Writer / Columnist
-
LI’s Annie Park earns first career LPGA Tour victory at ShopRite LPGA Classic: https://t.co/otYwEq3RpkBlogger / Podcaster
-
When the Mets are down 55-2 after the third inning, keep in mind that Texas Tech and Duke are on ESPN2. I'm just trying to help.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets should be routing the Yankees late in the game and you can pry your eyes away for a bit, tune into… https://t.co/AP5sKcb70TBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets