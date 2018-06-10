New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets are starting over with Yoenis Cespedes
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 6m
Day-to-day is becoming month-to-month for Yoenis Cespedes. What started as a minor injury likely will keep the slugging outfielder out for well over a month. Manager Mickey Callaway said in his
Tweets
-
Brandon Crawford sure looks different these daysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After targeting a Tuesday return to @Mets' lineup, Yoenis Cespedes now heads to Port St. Lucie following latest set… https://t.co/XTa6Uy4lqfNewspaper / Magazine
-
Good talking to you Kim!Enjoyed my convo on @WFAN660 today with @Ackert_NYDN about the @Mets. ⬇️ Thank you, Kristie! https://t.co/vkP84xslXABeat Writer / Columnist
-
LI’s Annie Park earns first career LPGA Tour victory at ShopRite LPGA Classic: https://t.co/otYwEq3RpkBlogger / Podcaster
-
When the Mets are down 55-2 after the third inning, keep in mind that Texas Tech and Duke are on ESPN2. I'm just trying to help.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets should be routing the Yankees late in the game and you can pry your eyes away for a bit, tune into… https://t.co/AP5sKcb70TBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets