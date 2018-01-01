New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tight quad forces Cespedes to restart rehab
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 11s
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who has been on the disabled list since May 16, is restarting the rehabilitation process after tightness in his right quad led him to exit a rehab game on Saturday.
Tweets
-
Brandon Crawford sure looks different these daysBeat Writer / Columnist
-
After targeting a Tuesday return to @Mets' lineup, Yoenis Cespedes now heads to Port St. Lucie following latest set… https://t.co/XTa6Uy4lqfNewspaper / Magazine
-
Good talking to you Kim!Enjoyed my convo on @WFAN660 today with @Ackert_NYDN about the @Mets. ⬇️ Thank you, Kristie! https://t.co/vkP84xslXABeat Writer / Columnist
-
LI’s Annie Park earns first career LPGA Tour victory at ShopRite LPGA Classic: https://t.co/otYwEq3RpkBlogger / Podcaster
-
When the Mets are down 55-2 after the third inning, keep in mind that Texas Tech and Duke are on ESPN2. I'm just trying to help.Blogger / Podcaster
-
If the Mets should be routing the Yankees late in the game and you can pry your eyes away for a bit, tune into… https://t.co/AP5sKcb70TBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets