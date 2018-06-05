New York Mets

North Jersey
636638195162872506-20180605-jel-ae5-132-18630235

Yoenis Cespedes won't return as early as expected after experiencing right quad tightness

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 5m

Yoenis Cespedes' rehab has been delayed due to right quad tightness. There is no target date for a return.

Tweets