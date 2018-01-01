New York Mets

Mets' Cespedes returning to Florida to restart rehab process

by: Jason Wilson The Score 7m

The New York Mets have put outfielder Yoenis Cespedes' return to major-league action on hold for the time being.Cespedes, out since May 13 with a right hip flexor strain, left Saturday's rehab game in Double-A with tightness in his right quad after...

