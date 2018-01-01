New York Mets
Mets' Wright ramps up baseball activities
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
Mets third baseman David Wright ramped up his level of baseball activity on Sunday as he looks to return to the diamond for the first time since 2016.
Cabrera leaves Sunday's Mets-Yankees game after three innings https://t.co/VCpAZfKSwsBlogger / Podcaster
Lugo with four scoreless on 64 pitches. Figure one more inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets @ Sunday 11 AM: "Hey Jose we really think you should consider retiring" *Cabrera gets hurt* Mets @ 9PM: "Ok Jo…Cabrera is out of the game. Reyes at 2B.Super Fan
#Mets keep trying to figure out when to cut cord with Reyes, but with all the injuries he'll probably end up leadin… https://t.co/D5vpYO9p3SBeat Writer / Columnist
Asdrubal Cabrera has come out of the game with an apparent leg injury. Jose Reyes is now playing 2B.Blogger / Podcaster
Cabrera who stumbled out of the box in the 1st inning and was not moving well is removed to begin the 4th by Reyes. #Mets injuries continue.Beat Writer / Columnist
