Cespedes' rehab assignment cut short after setback
by: @usatoday — USA Today 3m
Yoenis Cespedes' rehab assignment has been cut short after a setback, and the plummeting New York Mets aren't sure when they might get their slugging left fielder back from a nagging hip injury
Cabrera leaves Sunday's Mets-Yankees game after three innings
Lugo with four scoreless on 64 pitches. Figure one more inning.
Mets @ Sunday 11 AM: "Hey Jose we really think you should consider retiring" *Cabrera gets hurt* Mets @ 9PM: "Ok Jo…Cabrera is out of the game. Reyes at 2B.
#Mets keep trying to figure out when to cut cord with Reyes, but with all the injuries he'll probably end up leadin…
Asdrubal Cabrera has come out of the game with an apparent leg injury. Jose Reyes is now playing 2B.
Cabrera who stumbled out of the box in the 1st inning and was not moving well is removed to begin the 4th by Reyes. #Mets injuries continue.
