New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dustin Johnson finishes win at St. Jude Classic with amazing walk-off eagle
by: Mark Giannotto, The Commercial Appeal — North Jersey 4m
Dustin Johnson won the FedEx St. Jude Classic for the second time and finished with flair, sinking a 170-yard eagle on the 72nd hole.
Tweets
-
RT @betsyhelfand: The list of injuries for the 51s is long and keeps on growing. An update: https://t.co/WdeVsGezJ0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OGTedBerg: I could totally be a bench coach. "Listen here, bench: You support our players and sunflower seeds or it's back to the bus stop for you."TV / Radio Personality
-
Is it too cold to DFA Jose Reyes on his birthday?TV / Radio Personality
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Bot 8 Holder vs Nimmo 14% call same 2.6in from edgeMisc
-
Best part of that inning? Stanton will lead off the ninth, which means he can’t tie it with one swing of the bat.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Kudos for @robgsellman was a cool customer after Reyes error--he has ice water in his veins Mets lead 2-0 we go B8Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets