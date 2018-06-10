New York Mets

North Jersey
636642553759950131-usatsi-10887431

Giants' Brandon Crawford handed Nationals' Max Scherzer his first loss in over 2 months

by: Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY North Jersey 3m

Nationals ace Max Scherzer had not lost since April 4 and only gave up four hits on Sunday - three of those were to red-hot Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who delivered the game's only runs with a two-run homer.

Tweets