New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Yoenis-cespedes-mets

Yoenis Cespedes reportedly restarting treatment program after suffering setback

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 34s

As if the news could not get any worse for the New York Mets this season, slugger Yoenis Cespedes may not be returning to the lineup any time soon. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported on Sunday that Cespedes, who exited Saturday's minor-league rehab game..

Tweets