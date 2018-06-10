New York Mets

USA Today
Lugo, Frazier help Mets stop skid with 2-0 win over Yankees

USA Today

Seth Lugo pitched six dominant innings in a stellar spot start, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Luis Severino, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 2-0 to snap an eight-game skid

